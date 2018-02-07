Metallic undies: Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Ford's first-ever underwear collection has arrived.

An army of male models walked down his elegant runway Tuesday night at New York Fashion Week. The men were wearing nothing but Ford's new boxers and briefs in metallic prints that included zebra stripes. Ford's name is on the waistbands, but the designer says he's not an underwear fan himself.

Ford's skivvies will be available online in June in cotton and silk.

Lee Daniels, Trevor Noah, Sebastian Stan and Halsey were among Ford's front-row guests. He'll show a new collection of womenswear in a few days.