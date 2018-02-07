  1. Home
Avalanche beat Sharks 3-1 for 9th straight win at home

By BRENT W. NEW , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/07 13:11

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Bourque and Tyson Jost scored 2:14 apart in the second period, Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Colorado returned from a six-game road trip and won its ninth straight at the Pepsi Center, the club's longest home winning streak since moving to Denver in 1995. The Avalanche are 19-7-1 at home this season.

Colorado struggled to generate many scoring chances without Nathan MacKinnon (left shoulder) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body), the team's top two scorers. In their absence, the Avalanche were outshot 39-20.

The Sharks pulled goalie Martin Jones in the final minute and had a flurry of chances to tie it, but J.T. Compher iced the game with an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining.

Jones stopped 17 shots for the Sharks, who have won just twice in their last seven games. Joel Ward scored his first goal since Nov. 22.

San Jose had 16 of the first 20 shots but found itself down 2-0 early in the second.

Bourque opened the scoring 2:31 into the period after the Sharks turned the puck over in their own zone. Jost took control and pushed it ahead to Compher, who slid an expert pass along the crease to Bourque for his third goal of the season.

The Avalanche added to it as they connected on two long passes to set up Jost. The 19-year-old split two defenders just in front of the blue line and beat Jones' glove for his fourth of the season.

Ward cut the deficit to 2-1 with 6:31 left in the period after scoring on a rebound. The goal was originally waved off, but video replay showed the puck snuck just inside.

The Sharks outshot the Avalanche 26-10 through two periods.

NOTES: C Joe Thornton missed his sixth straight game and is expected to be out several weeks for San Jose. . Jost and Compher each had a goal and an assist. . MacKinnon is expected be out two to four weeks, while Rantanen missed his first game of the season. . The Avalanche are in the midst of playing 13 of 16 games away from home.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Avalanche: Start a three-game road swing at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey