Byfuglien's goal and assist lead Jets past Coyotes 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night, becoming the second NHL team to reach 20 home wins this season.

Dmitry Kulikov scored the eventual winner in the second period for the Jets (32-13-9), who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games to improve to 20-3-2 at home this season.

Jack Roslovic and Nic Petan also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck (28-6-8) made 18 saves to tie Washington goalie Braden Holtby for the second-most wins in the NHL this season.

Kevin Connauton, Christian Dvorak and Derek Stepan scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four straight in falling to a league-worst 12-32-9. Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot of the game, with Roslovic scoring his third of the season for the Jets, and Connauton netting his third for Arizona to make it 1-all 4:25 into the game.

Byfuglien put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 midway through the first period, batting a rebound out of midair and past Raanta.

Petan's first goal of the season gave the Jets a 3-1 lead late in the first. Petan redirected Ben Chiarot's point shot along the ice.

The Coyotes got back within a goal, taking advantage of a power play late in the first period. Dvorak grabbed the rebound off his own blocked shot and slid it under Hellebuyck just six seconds after Jets captain Blake Wheeler went off for holding.

Kulikov gave the Jets a 4-2 lead early in the second. His third of the season capped a 3-on-2 rush as he scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff dot.

Stepan's 10th of the season brought Arizona back within a goal. Stepan deflected Alex Goligoski's point shot less than a minute into the third to make it a 4-3 game.

The Jets are four games into their 10-game homestand, their longest of the season.

NOTES: Petan and linemate Brendan Lemieux were called up from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Monday as the Jets placed center Adam Lowry on injured reserve.

Coyotes: Wrap up their three-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday.

Jets: Host the St. Louis Blues on Friday in a critical Central Division matchup.

