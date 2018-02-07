To give or not Samsung phone to North Korean Olympians

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Here is an Olympian question that Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organizer is wrestling with: to give or not to give the Samsung Galaxy phone to the 22 North Korean athletes.

Olympic Partner Samsung Electronics has donated some 4,000 Galaxy Note 8 phones for athletes and officials at the International Olympic Committee. But the Winter Olympic Games organizer is in limbo whether giving the device that costs at least $1,000 to North Koreans would violate global sanctions designed to punish their government's nuclear ambitions.

The International Olympic Committee has advised the organizer that North Korean athletes can use the phone during the Olympics that open Friday but must return them before their departure.

The Pyeongchang Organizing Committee says it's still unsure what to do even after the IOC's response.