All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 189 140 17-5-1 19-9-2 9-3-1 Boston 51 32 11 8 72 167 123 18-6-4 14-5-4 12-1-2 Washington 53 31 17 5 67 165 154 19-8-1 12-9-4 10-5-3 Toronto 55 31 19 5 67 179 154 15-8-2 16-11-3 6-5-1 Pittsburgh 55 30 22 3 63 169 166 20-7-1 10-15-2 11-5-0 New Jersey 52 27 17 8 62 157 156 15-8-3 12-9-5 7-6-1 Philadelphia 53 25 19 9 59 152 155 13-9-5 12-10-4 6-4-4 Columbus 53 27 22 4 58 139 150 16-10-1 11-12-3 8-7-2 N.Y. Islanders 54 26 22 6 58 181 197 14-8-4 12-14-2 8-7-1 Carolina 54 24 21 9 57 144 164 12-9-5 12-12-4 6-5-4 N.Y. Rangers 53 25 23 5 55 156 162 17-9-3 8-14-2 7-6-3 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 146 164 13-8-3 10-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 52 21 23 8 50 136 154 11-11-7 10-12-1 6-11-2 Montreal 53 22 25 6 50 139 164 14-10-5 8-15-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 52 18 25 9 45 137 179 11-11-5 7-14-4 5-9-3 Buffalo 53 14 29 10 38 120 175 6-15-4 8-14-6 3-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 53 35 14 4 74 181 145 19-3-2 16-11-2 12-1-1 Winnipeg 54 32 13 9 73 176 143 20-3-2 12-10-7 8-5-2 Nashville 51 32 12 7 71 161 131 18-5-3 14-7-4 10-4-2 St. Louis 55 32 20 3 67 155 140 18-11-0 14-9-3 7-5-1 Dallas 54 31 19 4 66 167 140 19-8-1 12-11-3 8-10-0 San Jose 52 28 16 8 64 152 142 14-7-3 14-9-5 12-2-3 Minnesota 53 29 19 5 63 159 152 18-4-4 11-15-1 9-9-0 Calgary 53 27 18 8 62 150 151 13-13-3 14-5-5 8-6-3 Anaheim 55 26 19 10 62 155 159 14-9-3 12-10-7 8-5-5 Los Angeles 52 28 19 5 61 148 126 13-9-3 15-10-2 7-9-3 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 164 149 18-7-1 10-12-3 7-7-1 Chicago 53 24 21 8 56 155 148 12-11-3 12-10-5 6-7-2 Edmonton 51 23 24 4 50 144 163 12-13-2 11-11-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 53 21 26 6 48 138 171 10-14-3 11-12-3 5-9-1 Arizona 53 12 32 9 33 122 186 6-16-3 6-16-6 1-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 7, Anaheim 4

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Edmonton 6, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 4

Anaheim 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 3, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1, OT

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 3

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Florida 3, Vancouver 1

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 3

Calgary 3, Chicago 2

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.