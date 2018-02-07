|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|14
|3
|75
|189
|140
|17-5-1
|19-9-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|51
|32
|11
|8
|72
|167
|123
|18-6-4
|14-5-4
|12-1-2
|Washington
|53
|31
|17
|5
|67
|165
|154
|19-8-1
|12-9-4
|10-5-3
|Toronto
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|179
|154
|15-8-2
|16-11-3
|6-5-1
|Pittsburgh
|55
|30
|22
|3
|63
|169
|166
|20-7-1
|10-15-2
|11-5-0
|New Jersey
|52
|27
|17
|8
|62
|157
|156
|15-8-3
|12-9-5
|7-6-1
|Philadelphia
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|152
|155
|13-9-5
|12-10-4
|6-4-4
|Columbus
|53
|27
|22
|4
|58
|139
|150
|16-10-1
|11-12-3
|8-7-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|181
|197
|14-8-4
|12-14-2
|8-7-1
|Carolina
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|144
|164
|12-9-5
|12-12-4
|6-5-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|25
|23
|5
|55
|156
|162
|17-9-3
|8-14-2
|7-6-3
|Florida
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|146
|164
|13-8-3
|10-14-3
|8-4-1
|Detroit
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|136
|154
|11-11-7
|10-12-1
|6-11-2
|Montreal
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|139
|164
|14-10-5
|8-15-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|52
|18
|25
|9
|45
|137
|179
|11-11-5
|7-14-4
|5-9-3
|Buffalo
|53
|14
|29
|10
|38
|120
|175
|6-15-4
|8-14-6
|3-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|53
|35
|14
|4
|74
|181
|145
|19-3-2
|16-11-2
|12-1-1
|Winnipeg
|54
|32
|13
|9
|73
|176
|143
|20-3-2
|12-10-7
|8-5-2
|Nashville
|51
|32
|12
|7
|71
|161
|131
|18-5-3
|14-7-4
|10-4-2
|St. Louis
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|155
|140
|18-11-0
|14-9-3
|7-5-1
|Dallas
|54
|31
|19
|4
|66
|167
|140
|19-8-1
|12-11-3
|8-10-0
|San Jose
|52
|28
|16
|8
|64
|152
|142
|14-7-3
|14-9-5
|12-2-3
|Minnesota
|53
|29
|19
|5
|63
|159
|152
|18-4-4
|11-15-1
|9-9-0
|Calgary
|53
|27
|18
|8
|62
|150
|151
|13-13-3
|14-5-5
|8-6-3
|Anaheim
|55
|26
|19
|10
|62
|155
|159
|14-9-3
|12-10-7
|8-5-5
|Los Angeles
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|148
|126
|13-9-3
|15-10-2
|7-9-3
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|164
|149
|18-7-1
|10-12-3
|7-7-1
|Chicago
|53
|24
|21
|8
|56
|155
|148
|12-11-3
|12-10-5
|6-7-2
|Edmonton
|51
|23
|24
|4
|50
|144
|163
|12-13-2
|11-11-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|53
|21
|26
|6
|48
|138
|171
|10-14-3
|11-12-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|53
|12
|32
|9
|33
|122
|186
|6-16-3
|6-16-6
|1-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Toronto 7, Anaheim 4
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 6, Tampa Bay 2
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 4
Anaheim 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Washington 3, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1, OT
Ottawa 5, New Jersey 3
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Florida 3, Vancouver 1
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 3
Calgary 3, Chicago 2
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.