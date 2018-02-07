Japanese Princess Mako's wedding postponed until 2020

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's imperial palace says Princess Mako's wedding will be postponed two years because of insufficient preparations.

Mako and her college classmate Kei Komuro announced their engagement last September and were to wed in November.

The delay had triggered speculation that the decision was related to criticism in tabloids of her fiance's family background.

The announcement Wednesday from the Imperial Household Agency cited "a series of important ceremonies next year."

Emperor Akihito is to abdicate in April 2019 with his elder son succeeding to the throne.

Mako is Akihito's oldest grandchild.