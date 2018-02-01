Foxconn announces new U.S. headquarters 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, which trades on the Nasdaq as Foxconn, announced Tuesday the location of a new U.S. headquarters building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The seven-story building purchased from Northwestern Mutual, soon be called Foxconn Place, is located in downtown Milwaukee and can hold 650 people, reported CNA. The headquarters will be used as a training center, accelerator, incubator, and showcase center for Foxconn products, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Republican governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker, said that Hon Hai’s decision to open a headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company’s “ever-growing footprint” in Wisconsin.

Foxconn's primary U.S. LCD manufacturing plant will be built in Racine County, Wisconsin. The factory is valued at US$10 billion (NT$294 billion) and expected to hire 13,000 employees, according to CNA.

Foxconn hopes the new headquarters will be “a magnet to attract talent from other states,” said company Chairman, Terry Gou’s assistant Louis Woo.