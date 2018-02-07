South Korean woman rescued from rubble of building in Hualien after 6.0 quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A South Korean woman has been rescued from the Yun Tsui building (雲翠大樓), a residential complex which had partially collapsed and titled 30 degrees after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County last night (Feb. 6) and 11:50 p.m.

The 58-year-old woman, surnamed Kim (金), was rescued at 9:52 a.m. was one of five people rescued from the 9th floor of the 12-story apartment building, reported Apple Daily. After several buildings collapsed in Hualien City, two have died, 219 are injured and there are 177 people missing, 147 of whom are trapped inside the Yun Tsui building.

Upon being rescued, Kim was found to be fully conscious, with no obvious physical trauma, though she will still undergo a physical evaluation to make sure she sustained no injuries.