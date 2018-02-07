Schroder's 22 points lead Hawks past struggling Grizzlies

ATLANTA (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Atlanta beat turnover-plagued Memphis 108-82 on Tuesday night, giving the struggling Grizzlies their fourth straight loss.

Schroder, who sat out the final period, had five assists. Rookie John Collins had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Mario Chalmers had 13 points for Memphis, which has lost six of seven. Dillon Brooks had 12 points.

The Grizzlies' season-high 27 turnovers led to 38 points for Atlanta. Memphis made only 4 of 22 3-pointers.

Each team is contending for the worst record in its conference. The Hawks began the night percentage points behind Orlando at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies were only two games away from last place in the West.

The Grizzlies and Hawks held out players who could be dealt before Thursday's trade deadline.

Tyreke Evans was not with the Grizzlies and missed his fourth straight game.

Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his staff has been in contact with Evans.

"It's a difficult situation for him, obviously wanting to play," Bickerstaff said before the game. "He didn't ask to be moved so he wanted to be a part of this group. So it is a difficult situation for him. ... We just hope it works out in the end."

The Hawks confirmed 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli was held out as the team discussed a possible trade.

There were three ties in the first period before the Hawks pulled away with an 8-0 run that included a jumper and two free throws from Schroder.

Atlanta stretched the advantage to 51-35 at halftime and to 32 points, at 75-43, in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis ended a winless four-game trip and fell to 5-20 away from home. ... The Grizzlies' previous high of 22 turnovers came in a 96-94 home win over Hawks on Dec. 15. ... The teams were a combined 0 for 12 on 3-pointers before Mario Chalmers finally sank a 3 with 8 minutes remaining in the second period. ... Ivan Rabb had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Hawks: Atlanta has won seven straight home games against Western Conference teams. ... Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points and Tyler Dorsey had 10 off Atlanta's bench, which scored 56 points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Hawks: At Orlando on Tuesday.

