Man rescued from basement of collapsed Marshal Hotel in Hualien, 2 others still alive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man has been rescued from the basement of the Marshal Hotel (統帥飯店) in Hualien City after being trapped when building collapsed following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck just off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County late last night (Feb. 6), while two other coworkers are alive but still trapped inside, reported CNA.

The man, who is in his 50s, is an employee of the hotel and has been identified as Chen Ming-hui (陳明輝). Chen is one of three employees who were trapped inside the hotel after the first three floors of the 11-story building collapsed.

Chen, who was trapped in the first level of the basement, was able to call rescuers with his cellphone to alert them to his position. Rescuers were able to locate him and extract him from the rubble after being trapped for about four hours.

Chen is unharmed and was in good spirits when he was rescued. Chen, who has worked at the hotel for 16 years, told reporters that he was actually just getting clocking out from work when the quake struck at 11:50 p.m. last night.

He was able to survive because he was in a pocket of the basement which did not collapse when the first three floors of the building caved in.

According to the Central Emergency Operation Center, rescuers have been able to establish communication with the two other employees who are still trapped inside the hotel. The two staff members were at their posts on the ground floor of the hotel when the building collapsed.



Chen drinking a beverage. (CNA image)



Chen calling family. (CNA image)