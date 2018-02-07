All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 189 140 Boston 50 31 11 8 70 164 121 Washington 53 31 17 5 67 165 154 Toronto 55 31 19 5 67 179 154 Pittsburgh 55 30 22 3 63 169 166 New Jersey 51 27 16 8 62 154 151 Philadelphia 53 25 19 9 59 152 155 Columbus 53 27 22 4 58 139 150 N.Y. Islanders 54 26 22 6 58 181 197 Carolina 54 24 21 9 57 144 164 N.Y. Rangers 53 25 23 5 55 156 162 Florida 50 22 22 6 50 143 163 Detroit 51 21 22 8 50 134 151 Montreal 53 22 25 6 50 139 164 Ottawa 51 17 25 9 43 132 176 Buffalo 53 14 29 10 38 120 175 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 53 35 14 4 74 181 145 Nashville 51 32 12 7 71 161 131 Winnipeg 53 31 13 9 71 172 140 St. Louis 54 32 19 3 67 153 134 Dallas 54 31 19 4 66 167 140 San Jose 52 28 16 8 64 152 142 Anaheim 55 26 19 10 62 155 159 Minnesota 52 28 19 5 61 153 150 Los Angeles 52 28 19 5 61 148 126 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 164 149 Calgary 52 26 18 8 60 147 149 Chicago 52 24 20 8 56 153 145 Edmonton 51 23 24 4 50 144 163 Vancouver 52 21 25 6 48 137 168 Arizona 52 12 31 9 33 119 182

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 7, Anaheim 4

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Edmonton 6, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 4

Anaheim 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Washington 3, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1, OT

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.