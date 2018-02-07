|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|14
|3
|75
|189
|140
|Boston
|50
|31
|11
|8
|70
|164
|121
|Washington
|53
|31
|17
|5
|67
|165
|154
|Toronto
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|179
|154
|New Jersey
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|154
|151
|Pittsburgh
|54
|29
|22
|3
|61
|164
|162
|Philadelphia
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|152
|155
|Columbus
|53
|27
|22
|4
|58
|139
|150
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|181
|197
|Carolina
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|144
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|25
|23
|5
|55
|156
|162
|Florida
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|143
|163
|Detroit
|51
|21
|22
|8
|50
|134
|151
|Montreal
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|139
|164
|Ottawa
|51
|17
|25
|9
|43
|132
|176
|Buffalo
|52
|14
|29
|9
|37
|117
|171
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|52
|35
|13
|4
|74
|177
|140
|Nashville
|51
|32
|12
|7
|71
|161
|131
|Winnipeg
|53
|31
|13
|9
|71
|172
|140
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|153
|134
|Dallas
|54
|31
|19
|4
|66
|167
|140
|San Jose
|52
|28
|16
|8
|64
|152
|142
|Minnesota
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|153
|150
|Los Angeles
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|148
|126
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|164
|149
|Calgary
|52
|26
|18
|8
|60
|147
|149
|Anaheim
|54
|25
|19
|10
|60
|151
|156
|Chicago
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|153
|145
|Edmonton
|51
|23
|24
|4
|50
|144
|163
|Vancouver
|52
|21
|25
|6
|48
|137
|168
|Arizona
|52
|12
|31
|9
|33
|119
|182
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Toronto 7, Anaheim 4
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 6, Tampa Bay 2
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Columbus 2
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.