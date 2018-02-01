Magnitude 6.0 quake causes road, school closures and power outages in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Last night's magnitude 6.0 earthquake in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County forced the closure of a number of major roads and bridges and caused power outages across the county.

Traffic

The 4th Division of the Directorate General of Highways immediately dispatched search and rescue units as well as patrols along roads in the impacted areas.

The patrol division has sealed off the following roads as of this morning according to their website:

Hualien Bridge along Provincial Highway 11 (台11線花蓮大橋)

Provincial Highway 8 from Taroko Gorge to Da Yu-ling (台8線太魯閣至大禹嶺)

As of 10:05 a.m. the Suhua Highway is completely open. Stretches of the Highway, from Suao to Chongde and from Suao to Dongao, were closed from last night until now due to landslides, as well as tunnels due to falling stones.

Freeway No. 5 (國道5號) is open and in safe condition, according to Liberty Times.

The patrols advise drivers to exercise caution when driving along any roads after an earthquake in the event of sudden road collapse or falling objects. The patrols advise drivers to avoid all mountain roads.

The Taiwan Railway Administration stopped all trains traveling between Chong-de and Feng-tian Station.

Electricity and Water

As of last night 213 homes are reported without power, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

Of these, 91 households were located inside of a collapsed building. The remaining 122 households are expected to received power again by today.

Over 30,000 households are estimated to be without running water, according to ETToday.

School Closure

The Hualien County Government announced this morning that all schools and offices in Hualien County are closed today.