Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 7, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/07 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 7 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving bridge subsided, hotel partially collapsed

@China Times: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving at least five buildings collapsed, casualties unclear

@Liberty Times: U.S. shares see dramatic volatility

@Apple Daily: Six people unaccounted for after Black Hawk helicopter goes missing

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares shed 542 points amid massive turnover

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares set seven records as market crashes
 