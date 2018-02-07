Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 7 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving bridge subsided, hotel partially collapsed
@China Times: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving at least five buildings collapsed, casualties unclear
@Liberty Times: U.S. shares see dramatic volatility
@Apple Daily: Six people unaccounted for after Black Hawk helicopter goes missing
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares shed 542 points amid massive turnover
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares set seven records as market crashes
