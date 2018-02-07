Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 7 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving bridge subsided, hotel partially collapsed



@China Times: Intensity-7 earthquake hits Hualien, leaving at least five buildings collapsed, casualties unclear



@Liberty Times: U.S. shares see dramatic volatility



@Apple Daily: Six people unaccounted for after Black Hawk helicopter goes missing



@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares shed 542 points amid massive turnover



@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares set seven records as market crashes

