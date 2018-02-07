2 dead, 173 missing after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two people have lost their lives, 173 are missing and 219 have been injured by a powerful and shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien County last night (Feb. 7) at 11:50 p.m.

After the magnitude 6.0 quake struck 18.3 kilometers northeast of Hualien County hall at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, an intensity level of 7 was felt in Hualien County for a full 70 seconds, causing multiple buildings to collapse, trapping many inside as they slept. Of the 173 missing, 147 people are trapped in the 12-story Yunmen Cuiti (雲門翠堤大樓) residential complex which partially collapsed, reported Apple Daily.

The first three floors of the 11-story Marshal Hotel (統帥大飯店) collapsed, with two staff members, who were believed to at the front desk when the quake struck, still missing. There are also 24 believed trapped inside the rubble of the Guosheng 6th Street Building (國盛六街), according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.