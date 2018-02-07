10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. SUNNIER DAY ON WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rally as a late surge helps them regain almost half their losses from the day before, when they had their biggest plunge in 6½ years.

2. STOPGAP SPENDING BILL ADVANCES

Buoyed by the sudden likelihood of a budget pact, U.S. lawmakers are on track avoid a repeat of last month's government shutdown.

3. 'LIKE A SCIENCE FICTION MOVIE'

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.

4. WHAT'S GIVING DEMOCRATS HOPE

Pennsylvania is crucial to the party's efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

5. PROGRESS REPORTED IN CUTTING-EDGE TREATMENT

A second patient has been treated in a historic gene editing study in California, and no major side effects or safety issues have emerged from the first man's treatment nearly three months ago.

6. WHY 'BLACK PANTHER' IS A MUST-SEE

The black superhero film is an overdue cinematic landmark, the AP's Jake Coyle reports. But it's also simply ravishing grand-scale filmmaking.

7. QUAKE STRIKES ALONG 'RING OF FIRE'

The magnitude-6.4 earthquake near the coast of Taiwan kills at least two people and injures more than 200 others.

8. OUTLAYS FOR AMERICA'S LONGEST WAR CONTINUE

The Pentagon says the Afghan war is costing American taxpayers $45 billion a year, with no end in sight.

9. HOW DISNEY IMAGINES THE FUTURE

The company's recent acquisitions and plans to launch two separate streaming services for sports and entertainment are a big bet on what the next generation of entertainment will look like.

10. SKIERS TO SHARE PYEONGCHANG SPOTLIGHT

Separated in age by about a decade, Americans Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin head to the Olympics as the past, present and future of ski racing.