Trump's State Department misses climate report deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has missed a deadline to submit a report to the United Nations on climate change action.

The State Department had until January 1 to submit the report to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Trump administration has committed to staying in that treaty despite moving to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The State Department says it still plans to submit the report, but won't say when, nor why it missed the deadline.

The delay comes as many federal agencies are putting a lower priority on climate change efforts that the Obama administration emphasized.

The report inventories greenhouse gas emissions and details progress toward cutting pollution. The environmental group Center for Biological Diversity has threatened to sue if the State Department doesn't follow through.