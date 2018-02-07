Di Maria scores hat trick, Alves in goal in PSG cup win

PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick and teammate Dani Alves had a short stint in goal as French Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain eased into the quarterfinals with a 4-1 win away to Sochaux on Tuesday.

The odd sight of Alves in goal happened when Kevin Trapp was sent off in the last minute of injury time for committing a cynical foul on the edge of the penalty area.

PSG had used its three substitutes, so after a few moments of deliberation the gloves were handed to a startled-looking Alves, who has forged a stellar career over the past decade as one of the world's best right backs. His goalkeeping career lasted 10 seconds as Sochaux's free kick hit the wall and the referee then blew the final whistle.

PSG was ruthless up front, even without the rested Neymar. With Di Maria in sparkling form — albeit against a second division side — he was not needed. Nine of Di Maria's 13 goals this season have come since January, and he is making a case for starting against former club Real Madrid in the Last 16 of the Champions League next Wednesday.

Neymar was left out by coach Unai Emery. The Brazil star, who just turned 26, hosted a lavish birthday party on Sunday night. Videos of the players partying late — less than 48 hours before the game — circulated on social media. That drew the ire of Sochaux captain Florian Tardieu, who said it showed a lack of respect toward his team.

It was Tardieu who lost the ball in midfield when PSG scored in the first minute. Julian Draxler won it and fed Kylian Mbappe, whose cross was headed in by Di Maria.

Sochaux equalized through midfielder Florian Martin, following a mix-up in PSG's defense, but Edinson Cavani slid in at the back post to make it 2-1 in the 27th minute.

Midfielder Marco Verratti created the third in the 59th, swapping passes with Draxler before feeding Di Maria, who curled a neat shot into the bottom right corner. Moments later, the Argentina winger flicked the ball in with the side of his foot after Cavani's saved shot fell into his path.

Meanwhile, there were two other hat tricks as Marseille won 9-0 win away to second-division Bourg-en-Bresse.

Marseille scored six on Friday in the league against Metz and raced into a 5-0 lead at halftime, with goals from midfielders Luiz Gustavo and Dimitri Payet, winger Lucas Ocampos and two from striker Kostas Mitroglou.

Ocampos and Mitroglou completed their hat tricks after the break and forward Clinton NJie added a late penalty.

Also, third-division Les Herbiers won 3-0 away at second-division Auxerre.

Lyon is away to Montpellier in Wednesday's matches.