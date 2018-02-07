Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investiment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

The Taiwan-based company said Tuesday it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown that now has a capacity of 650 people. The building will be called Foxconn Place. It will house business incubators and start-up initiatives in addition to Foxconn staff.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn's decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company's "ever-growing footprint" in the state.

The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The plant is expected to be a $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex.