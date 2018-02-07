Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: Philadelphia vs. New England, NBC, 103.39 million.

2. "Super Bowl Post-Game," NBC, 73.45 million.

3. "This is Us," NBC, 26.97 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.7 million.

5. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.92 million.

6. "State of the Union," Fox News, 11.72 million.

7. "State of the Union Analysis," Fox News, 10.51 million.

8. "State of the Union Preview," Fox News, 9.95 million.

9. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.32 million.

10. "Mom," CBS, 9.11 million.

11. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.94 million.

12. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.56 million.

13. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.58 million.

14. "Super Bowl's Great Commercials," CBS, 7.31 million.

15. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.28 million.

16. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.27 million.

17. "Life in Pieces," CBS, 7.11 million.

18. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.72 million.

19. "State of the Union Response," Fox News, 6.72 million.

20. "Seal Team," CBS, 6.54 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.