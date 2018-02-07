AP PHOTOS: Another wild ride for global stock markets

Trader Frederick Reimer works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500
People are reflected on an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Shares tumbled in Asia on Tuesday after a
A currency trader watches monitors in a brokerage firm in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Stock markets around the world took a battering Tuesda
Specialist David Haubner works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 50
A Chinese investor walks past a display showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2
People watch Indian stock market indices on a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb.
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Shares tumbled in Asia on Tuesday after a wild day for U.S.
A currency trader watches monitors in a brokerage firm in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Stock markets around the world took a battering Tuesda
A Malaysian man watches trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Asian markets were rattled
Trader Kevin Lodewick, center, and specialist Paul Cosentino, right, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow
An electronic board shows stock prices at a private stock trading floor in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Shares are tumbling in Asia after
An electronic stock indicator of a securities firm showing the Nikkei 225 is seen through windows of a passing car in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Sh
A Thai investor checks share prices at a private stock trading floor Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Shares are tumbling in Asia after a wil
NEW YORK (AP) — Global markets have been on a wild ride the last few days, breaking a long period of relative calm that brought indexes to a series of record highs.
The selling started on Friday in U.S. markets, got worse on Monday, and spread to markets in Europe and Asia.
Monday's 1,175-point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average was its biggest in terms of points, but not close to its largest daily percentage fall. The Dow gave up 7 percent over Friday and Monday, but it's still up about 20 percent over the last 12 months.
Tuesday brought more sharp swings, with the Dow falling as much as 567 points shortly after the opening bell then later jumping as much as 367 points.