Second Texas principal charged with failing to report abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A second elementary school principal for a Texas school district has been arrested for failing to report a case of abuse to law enforcement.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports 35-year-old Cindy Sue Underwood was booked into the Wichita County jail on Monday and later released.

An arrest warrant says a teacher found a school iPad that three 6-year-olds used to take photos as they engaged in sexual acts in a classroom.

The warrant says the teacher notified Underwood, who told parents of the incident but didn't alert law enforcement.

A public phone listing for Underwood couldn't be found. A spokeswoman for the school district didn't immediately return a message.

In an unrelated incident, another principal was arrested last week on the same charge following an allegation of a 7-year-old who was sexually assaulted.

Information from: Wichita Falls Times Record News, http://www.timesrecordnews.com