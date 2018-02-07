The Latest: Attorneys rest in Lebanese neighbor's death case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on an Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor. (all times local):

The jury in the case of an Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor has been dismissed, clearing the way for closing arguments on Wednesday.

A judge sent jurors home Tuesday after both sides rested in the Stanley Majors case.

Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Majors was motivated by hatred and jealousy and bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the 2016 slaying.

Defense attorneys tried to show Majors was mentally ill at the time of the shooting. His lawyers called a psychiatrist Monday who testified that Majors was unable to fully understand or appreciate his actions when he shot Jabara.

A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese neighbor was mentally ill at the time with untreated schizophrenia.

Stanley Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors allege Majors bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the 2016 shooting.

Dr. Jason Beaman testified Monday that Majors was unable to fully understand or appreciate his actions when he shot Jabara because of his untreated schizophrenia.

Defense attorneys are trying to show Majors was mentally ill at the time of the shooting. They argue that the 63-year-old Majors feared Jabara's family targeted him because he's gay.

The defense is expected to rest its case Tuesday.