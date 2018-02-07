The Latest: Anti-abortion group praises high court's rulings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio Supreme Court rulings on abortion clinics (all times local):

Ohio Supreme Court rulings finding against abortion clinics in Toledo and Cleveland have drawn praise from an anti-abortion organization.

Justices found Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights in 2014 when it decided to shut down Capital Care of Toledo. Justices also ruled that Preterm of Cleveland lacks legal standing to sue over abortion-related restrictions in the state's 2013 budget bill.

Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement Tuesday that the court "got it right." He called the rulings affirmation that "abortion should not be advanced at the expense of women's health and safety."

Messages were left for attorneys representing the clinics.

The rulings come as Ohio has seen clinic closures across the state and a decline in abortion procedures.

The Ohio Supreme Court has delivered a pair of blows to abortion clinics in Toledo and Cleveland.

Justices on Tuesday ruled Preterm of Cleveland lacks the legal standing to sue over abortion-related restrictions tucked into the state's 2013 budget bill.

The high court also upheld a license revocation aimed at shuttering Toledo's last abortion clinic.

Preterm of Cleveland had argued budget provisions imposed added administrative and caseload burdens on its operations that clearly qualified the clinic to proceed with litigation.

Justices said Preterm didn't demonstrate true or threatened harm from the regulatory changes.

Separately, they ruled 5-2 that the Ohio Department of Health acted within its rights in 2014 when it decided to shut down Capital Care of Toledo.

New restrictions and falling abortion rates have prompted clinic closures statewide.

