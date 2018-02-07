When the newspaper closed, this town library started one

Editions of the "Weare in the World" are stacked for distribution at the public library in Weare, N.H., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. In the small New Hampsh
WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire town has come up with an unusual solution in the absence of a town newspaper: The local library produces one.
For the past year, librarian Mike Sullivan has produced and delivered more than 200 copies of Weare in the World for the town of Weare. The four-page weekly aims to document the comings and goings in town and is heavy on community events. There is also a popular crossword puzzle that often has clues of business or other landmarks in town.
Supporters argue the paper is providing a critical source of information for residents while critics argue it's a poor substitute for an actual newspaper.