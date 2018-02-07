Family: Ailing US citizen in Iran forced back to Evin prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ailing Iranian-American dual national held in Iran has been returned to prison after a brief medical leave.

Iran's judiciary had allowed 81-year-old Baquer Namazi to leave Evin prison for a few days, but his family had hoped it would be extended. Lawyer Jared Genser says Namazi was assessed by Iran's medical examiner, who recommended he receive a three-month medical leave.

But Genser and Namazi's son, Babak Namazi, say prison officials called Tuesday and said he must return immediately. Namazi was returned to prison shortly thereafter.

Genser says it's "tantamount to a death sentence that will be imposed quickly."

Namazi is a former UNICEF representative who served as governor of Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province. He's one of a number of dual nationals detained since Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.