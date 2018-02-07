Puerto Rico vows to protect public employees in budget

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico government officials are pushing back against a federal control board's suggestion that they cut benefits for the U.S. territory's workers to cope with a financial crisis.

Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said Tuesday that the government won't approve any measures that financially affect government workers.

The control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances is demanding changes in the territory's fiscal plan, and more details about it. The board on Monday suggested that the government could cut costs by making severance pay and Christmas bonuses optional or by reducing requirements for vacation and sick leave to U.S. mainland levels.