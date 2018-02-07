EU officials ask Israel rebuild demolished schoolrooms

JERUSALEM (AP) — European Union officials are calling on Israel to rebuild two classrooms demolished at an EU-funded school in the West Bank.

The EU's representative offices in Jerusalem and the West Bank issued a statement Tuesday expressing "strong concern" about the demolition of the classrooms, built at a Palestinian school near Jerusalem. The school served 26 elementary school students who were moved to a nearby guesthouse and barbershop to continue classes.

"Every child has the right to access to education and states have an obligation to protect, respect and fulfill this right, by ensuring that schools are inviolable safe spaces for children," the statement said.

Israel says the structure was built without a permit. But EU officials say such permits are nearly impossible to get. Tuesday's statement urged Israel to halt such demolitions.