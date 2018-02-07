Greece: Senior politicians named in medicine scandal probe

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's parliament has named two former prime ministers and eight former ministers — including current Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras — as being linked to a major medical bribery scandal.

Parliament on Tuesday announced the results of a judicial investigation into alleged bribes paid to public officials by Swiss drug-maker Novartis over nearly a decade to boost subscriptions of their products at public hospitals and sales prices.

The politicians named in the investigations include former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, caretaker prime minister Panagiotos Pikramenos, five former health ministers, and Stournaras who was finance minister before moving to the central bank post.

They have all denied the allegations. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said it is cooperating with Greek authorities.