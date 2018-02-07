White House to release infrastructure principles on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to release his principles for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal on Monday.

A White House official says the administration's plan will include principles for generating private and public investment, cutting the regulatory process from 10 years to two years and will outline funding for projects in rural America. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an official announcement.

The Trump administration wants to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over the next decade. Only $200 billion would be federal dollars.

The plan is expected to rely on state and local governments and private investors for most of the rest of the money, a shift of financial responsibility from past practices.