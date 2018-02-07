South Sudan protesters denounce US arms embargo

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Anti-Trump demonstrations in South Sudan's capital turned violent on Tuesday as people took to the streets to protest the U.S. president's new ban on the supply of weapons to the army or rebels.

On Friday, the United States imposed a unilateral arms embargo on South Sudan, which is embroiled in a 5-year civil war. The State Department said it is "appalled" by the continuing violence perpetrated by both sides in the conflict.

Hundreds gathered outside the U.S. embassy and the nearby United Nations base on Tuesday morning to show their anger.

"Down Down Mr. Trump" and "Don't weaken our nation Mr. Trump" were posters held up by some demonstrators.

The protesters delivered a petition to the U.S. embassy, an embassy spokesman confirmed. The petition cited the demonstrators' anger over the arms embargo and accused the U.S. of supporting the rebels.