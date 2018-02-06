Spring break is more than 'fly and flop' vacations this year

Spring break isn't just "fly and flop" anymore — heading to an island where you lie in the sun drinking pina coladas.

These days travelers want to balance relaxation with experiences, whether cultural immersion tours or hiking adventures.

Beach destinations in places like Mexico and Florida remain popular, but travel agents say more travelers are doing spring break in Europe, Asia and elsewhere.

While college students and 20-somethings love their March and April getaways, families and baby boomers are shaking off winter with spring trips, too.

Round-trip flights from the U.S. to Cancun average $368 March to May, according to Fareness.com.

The U.S. State Department gave Quintana Roo, the Mexican state where Cancun is located, a 2 under its new travel warning system, which means "exercise increased caution."