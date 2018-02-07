US Open adding night sessions in new Louis Armstrong Stadium

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Open's new, 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong Stadium will have dedicated night sessions in 2018.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday it is making changes to the schedule for its Grand Slam tournament.

This is the first time the U.S. Open will have two arenas with double sessions. Through last year, only Arthur Ashe Stadium had separate day and night programs.

Another switch is that Ashe now will have only two matches scheduled during each day session, instead of three. Those day sessions will begin at noon instead of 11 a.m.

In Armstrong, a three-match session will start at 11 a.m. for the first nine days of the tournament. Half that stadium's seats will be reserved, the other half general admission.

Ashe and Armstrong both have a retractable roof.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis