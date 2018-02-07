Magnitude 6.0 rocks eastern Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 11:50 p.m. tonight (Feb. 7), the strongest quake yet of a period of 48 hours with has seen dozens of temblors in the same area, with many parts of Taiwan seeing dramatic shaking.

The epicenter of Tuesday's quake was 18.3 northeast of Hualien County hall at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The the power of this quake resulted in an intensity level of 7 being felt in Hualien County and Yilan County, a level of 5 being felt on Nantou's Hehuanshan, and a level of 4 being felt in Taichung City and Yunlin County. Meanwhile, an intensity level of 3 was felt in Taoyuan City, Hsingchu County, Taitung County, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Miaoli County, and Tainan City.

The shallow nature of these recent series of quakes striking off the coast of Hualien has led to more people feeling the obvious effects of these temblors, even as far away as Taipei City.