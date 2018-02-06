Services held on 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster

Memorial services have been held in Manchester, Munich and Belgrade on the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster in which 23 people were killed, including eight Manchester United players.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson gave a reading before current United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Michael Carrick laid wreaths in a service at United's home ground, Old Trafford.

There was a minute's silence as part of a 90-minute event in east Munich, where the city's mayor was among those giving readings. United estimated there were 2,000 of the club's fans there.

On Feb. 6, 1958, a plane carrying the United team and officials crashed as it attempted to take off on a slush-covered runway in Munich. The team was returning from Belgrade, where it played a European Cup match against Red Star Belgrade, and the plane stopped to refuel in Munich.

Three United officials were also among those killed.

United said there was a commemorative event on Tuesday in Belgrade, where United's academy team was playing a UEFA Youth League match.