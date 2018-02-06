Dutch FA appoints Ronald Koeman as new Netherlands coach

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Football Association has appointed former Everton and Southampton coach Ronald Koeman to take charge of the struggling national team.

Koeman signed a contract on Tuesday to coach the Netherlands up to and including the 2022 World Cup.

Koeman played 78 internationals for the Netherlands and was part of the team's only major title, the 1988 European Championship.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia and Euro 2016 after reaching the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Koeman, 54, replaces Dick Advocaat, who was appointed as a stop-gap measure in June after Danny Blind was fired.