  1. Home
  2. World

Young baritone makes promising 'Elixir' debut

By MIKE SILVERMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/06 22:55

This Jan. 12, 2018 photo released by the Metropolitan Opera shows a performance of Donizetti's “L'Elisir d'Amore” (“The Elixir of Love”) which will be

Italian baritone Davide Luciano is making his Metropolitan Opera — and U.S. — debut as the "other man" who threatens to take the heroine, Adina, away from the bumbling peasant Nemorino in Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore," or "The Elixir of Love."

"L'Elisir d'Amore" will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide Saturday as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

Though the character is basically a stock figure of the vainglorious soldier who imagines his uniform makes him irresistible to women, Luciano sees Sgt. Belcore as "a man with some psychological complexity."

The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.