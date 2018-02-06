  1. Home
Philly Super Bowl parade plans to include dramatic surprises

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 22:42

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials are revealing plans for Thursday's Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route.

The news conference got underway Tuesday around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It's still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday.

Players and team officials will parade up Broad Street from near the team's stadium to City Hall and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney urges revelers to celebrate with passion and pride. He called troublemakers on Sunday night "the knuckle head contingent" and pointed out most fans were peaceful."