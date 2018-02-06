Investigators to discuss causes of Brooklyn, Hoboken crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to discuss the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting Tuesday and plans to release the probable causes of the September 2016 crash of a New Jersey Transit train at Hoboken Terminal and the January 2017 crash of a Long Island Rail Road train in Brooklyn.

Both accidents caused more than 100 injuries, and the Hoboken crash killed a woman standing on the platform.

Both trains were traveling well above the speed limit as they approached the stations and slammed into bumping posts at the terminals.

In both cases, the train engineers were found to have undiagnosed sleep apnea and had no memory of the accident.