Danish court issues suspended sentence in video sharing case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been given a 10-day suspended jail sentence for sharing a video of two 15-year-olds having sex with seven people.

Tuesday's ruling by a Copenhagen suburban court was the third in a case where 1,004 people, mostly teenagers, face preliminary charges of distributing child pornography after sharing videos and photos via Facebook's Messenger chat-platform.

On Monday, two teenagers were given suspended jail sentences of 30 and 40 days, for respectively sharing the video 12 and 59 times.

All have admitted sharing the video. None of them can be named under court orders.

In Denmark, the age of consent is 15 but forwarding the material violated Danish law against distributing child pornography.