Winfrey picks novel 'An American Marriage' for book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Tayari Jones' "An American Marriage" as her next book club pick.

Winfrey's OWN network and her magazine O told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Winfrey had selected Jones' novel about a young, newly married African-American couple and the shocking arrest that upends their lives. Winfrey's production company, Harpo Films, is planning an adaptation.

Other recent book club picks include Colson Whitehead's "The Underground Railroad" and Cynthia Bond's "Ruby."