First electric ferry in Asia enters service in Taiwan’s port city of Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The first brand-new electric ferry in Asia entered service in Taiwan’s southwestern port city of Kaohsiung on Monday, and authorities estimated that the zero emission ferry will reduce carbon emissions by 170,000 kilograms a year.

The ferry, which is painted light green with black bear prints, will sail between Cijin (旗津) and Gushan (鼓山). The electric ferry generates no diesel exhaust odor, and its motors make no noise.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) and Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) jointly presided over Monday’s ceremony to commission the electric ferry.



Chen said the electric ferry is estimated to save about 65,000 liters of diesel and reduce 170,000 kilograms of carbon emissions a year.

Lee said the EPA gave a subsidy of NT$100 million to Kaohsiung to build the electric ferries and the fast charging stations on the shore, adding that another electric ferry is scheduled to join the service at the end of this year.



The newly commissioned electric ferry is 25.2 meters long and capable of carrying 150 passengers and 46 scooters. The ferry has 80 batteries and can sail nonstop for four hours, with the maximum speed of 9 knots and average cruising speed of 6 knots.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (photo by CNA)