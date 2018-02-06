  1. Home
  2. World

Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam refuses to reappear in court

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 20:32

In this courtroom sketch, Salah Abdeslam, center, sits between two police officers during his trial at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Mond

A police convoy presumed to be carrying Salah Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari leaves the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Sala

In this courtroom sketch, Salah Abdeslam, second right, and Soufiane Ayari, second left, attend their trial at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels

A police convoy presumed to be carrying Salah Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari leaves the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Sala

Belgian lawyer Sven Mary, left, arrives for the trial of Salah Abdeslam at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Salah Abde

BRUSSELS (AP) — Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 attacks on Paris, is refusing to re-appear in a trial that victims had hoped would shed light on the Islamic State network that struck again in Brussels.

Abdeslam appeared on Monday, defying the court and refusing to answer any questions about the March 2015 shootout with police in Brussels that led to his capture. It was his first public appearance.

But the Brussels court said Tuesday that Abdeslam didn't wish to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for Thursday.

Abdeslam was Europe's most-wanted fugitive when he was captured. Four days later, the Islamic State network linked to the Paris attacks struck Brussels. In all, 162 people were killed in the two cities, in addition to nearly all the attackers.