Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam refuses to reappear in court

BRUSSELS (AP) — Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 attacks on Paris, is refusing to re-appear in a trial that victims had hoped would shed light on the Islamic State network that struck again in Brussels.

Abdeslam appeared on Monday, defying the court and refusing to answer any questions about the March 2015 shootout with police in Brussels that led to his capture. It was his first public appearance.

But the Brussels court said Tuesday that Abdeslam didn't wish to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for Thursday.

Abdeslam was Europe's most-wanted fugitive when he was captured. Four days later, the Islamic State network linked to the Paris attacks struck Brussels. In all, 162 people were killed in the two cities, in addition to nearly all the attackers.