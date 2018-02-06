Tank museum displaying 110 battle-worn tanks opens in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A museum displaying 110 battle-worn tanks from a century of wars in the Middle East and from more distant conflicts has opened in Jordan.

The Royal Tank Museum is only the second of its kind in the region after Israel's Yad La-Shiryon.

Curators of the Jordanian museum collected armored vehicles over the past decade, including some that served in both sides of the Iran-Iraq war and in the conflicts between Israel and its Arab neighbors in the Golan Heights, Jordan and Jerusalem.

Other contributions came from faraway places, such as Azerbaijan, Morocco, Taiwan and Brunei. Most of the museum's tanks were made in America, reflecting Jordan's long-running alliance with the United States.

The 20,000-square-meter (23,920-square yard) space, which opened last week, also includes exhibits of historical battles in Syria, Jerusalem and Jordan.