6N: Wales unchanged for England at Twickenham

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales will field the same starting XV which crushed Scotland 34-7 against England at Twickenham in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

The recall of winger George North was the only change in the reserves. North missed the opening match of the tournament last weekend because of tight hamstrings, and couldn't bump out Josh Adams, who made his debut against Scotland.

Another British Lions back, Liam Williams, came back from injury to train with the squad this week but wasn't picked.

"It"s great to name an unchanged starting XV, the players deserve that for a very good performance on the opening weekend," Wales coach Warren Gatland said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wales feature 10 Scarlets in the run-on side, and two more in the reserves.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Cory Hill, Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Rob Evans. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Justin Tipuric, Aled Davies, Gareth Anscombe, George North.