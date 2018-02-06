APNewsBreak: Mellencamp, Dupri heading to Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame class will include John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang and Jermaine Dupri, who will become the second hip-hop act inducted into the prestigious organization.

The Songwriters Hall told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Allee Willis, who co-wrote the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" will also be inducted at its June 14 ceremony alongside country singer-songwriter Bill Anderson and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated songwriter Steve Dorff.

Dupri's induction comes a year after Jay-Z became the first rapper to make it into the Hall. Dupri has co-written No. 1 hits like Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and "Always Be My Baby," Usher's "Burn" and Monica's "The First Night."

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.