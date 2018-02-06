Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;16;81%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;24;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;SSE;6;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;17;5;Mild with sunshine;18;5;NE;9;57%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;6;A little a.m. rain;10;4;SSW;19;70%;59%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with sunshine;2;-5;Periods of sun;2;-4;ESE;8;61%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-3;-9;Partly sunny;-4;-12;NNE;3;71%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;12;1;Mostly cloudy;9;-3;E;9;30%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-12;-21;Partly sunny;-11;-21;ENE;11;80%;37%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;35;23;Periods of sun;35;24;ENE;8;45%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;15;8;Spotty showers;16;11;S;12;80%;83%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;17;Some sun, a shower;22;16;E;20;67%;45%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;NW;12;35%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;35;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ESE;12;57%;7%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ENE;6;66%;83%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;S;10;45%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;11;4;Clouds and sun, cool;10;3;WNW;14;56%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-10;WNW;20;20%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;7;3;Showers around;9;3;SE;24;71%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Sunny, but chilly;1;-5;NNE;10;46%;11%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;SE;8;70%;79%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A stray t-shower;26;17;NNW;16;68%;67%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;1;-2;Periods of wet snow;2;0;NNE;16;87%;88%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNE;9;52%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun;9;0;Spotty showers;10;5;ENE;16;68%;86%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;3;-2;Snow to rain;4;2;ENE;13;69%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;32;24;Warm with some sun;33;26;ENE;12;53%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;33;19;Mostly cloudy;34;18;SSE;7;39%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;1;-7;Sunny, but cold;3;-5;NNW;15;35%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;15;Periods of sun, warm;29;16;ENE;19;29%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;17;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;SE;22;57%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;ENE;6;64%;39%;9

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;SE;9;72%;63%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-6;-9;Clouds breaking;-5;-13;WSW;15;59%;33%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;9;75%;63%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;-2;-5;Periods of sun;1;-2;WSW;13;59%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Variable cloudiness;21;17;Partly sunny;21;16;NNE;25;68%;3%;7

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;7;0;Decreasing clouds;7;0;NE;17;54%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;NE;28;72%;60%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;22;8;Hazy sunshine;23;7;NNW;10;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clearing;8;-4;Mostly sunny;12;1;SW;11;33%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;30;19;W;9;49%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers;33;24;Showers around;30;24;SW;10;74%;84%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;4;-3;A little p.m. rain;5;3;SW;20;92%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;14;-5;Abundant sunshine;9;-5;N;11;28%;14%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;13;7;Partly sunny;12;7;NNW;13;64%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;16;11;Cloudy;17;12;NW;7;48%;10%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;24;15;Mostly cloudy;26;15;NE;8;62%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;E;13;57%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;-7;-9;A little snow;-4;-8;SW;11;89%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;30;19;Nice with some sun;30;21;SE;7;62%;6%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, cool;13;9;Sunny;16;11;ENE;10;47%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;25;20;A shower or two;26;20;NNE;7;63%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;30;17;Mostly cloudy;29;19;SSE;8;39%;5%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;22;5;Mostly sunny, nice;23;5;N;7;35%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;10;5;Clouds and sun;14;11;SSE;10;78%;70%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;WSW;13;76%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;N;11;49%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ENE;9;69%;77%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;8;-6;Plenty of sun;9;-6;W;8;19%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;12;Hazy sunshine;28;12;W;8;23%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;23;8;Mostly cloudy;21;6;WSW;7;45%;28%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;38;20;N;17;23%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;-2;-9;A snow shower;0;-2;SE;16;64%;61%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray shower;31;23;NNE;17;58%;41%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;30;24;WSW;10;78%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;W;8;50%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;31;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;ENE;6;65%;34%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;11;5;ENE;10;82%;70%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;34;27;Sun and some clouds;33;26;SSW;10;72%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;24;20;Low clouds;24;20;S;11;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;3;NNE;17;53%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;A passing shower;4;-2;WSW;14;65%;57%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;24;13;Sunny and very warm;28;13;NNE;8;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;10;70%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-3;NNE;11;52%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;A morning t-storm;30;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;ENE;12;69%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;S;9;65%;63%;10

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;22;E;10;62%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;SW;15;37%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny;24;10;NNE;6;35%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;26;23;A morning shower;27;22;ENE;18;72%;51%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;-6;-8;Mostly sunny;-3;-7;SE;11;52%;31%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;Clouding up;30;24;ENE;23;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;29;21;Sunshine;31;22;NE;13;58%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-4;-15;Cloudy with snow;-7;-13;N;3;76%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;-11;-16;Cloudy;-8;-16;SSW;12;67%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;25;Clouds breaking;32;22;NNE;11;44%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Breezy with some sun;28;13;NE;23;40%;1%;9

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;4;-2;Icy mix to rain;4;-4;NW;16;76%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;E;10;66%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;-13;-16;Cloudy;-11;-14;WNW;5;85%;67%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-3;Partly sunny;4;-4;NNE;13;41%;47%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and cold;-3;-11;Periods of sun, cold;-7;-11;N;4;68%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-16;Cloudy with snow;-9;-16;NNW;14;76%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning t-storm;29;24;Very windy;29;25;SSW;45;89%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;24;NW;12;64%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;30;22;Clouds and sun;31;22;NE;14;66%;38%;8

Paris, France;A little snow, cold;1;-2;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;N;14;71%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;ESE;19;46%;4%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;SW;8;49%;3%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;N;18;73%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;E;10;40%;1%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;NNW;10;57%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, very cold;-6;-20;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-18;W;6;42%;8%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;13;Cloudy with showers;21;12;NE;14;67%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;12;5;A passing shower;12;4;E;11;67%;66%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;14;68%;72%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-1;A bit of snow;2;-2;SW;34;67%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-3;-5;A little snow;0;-10;S;14;84%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WNW;12;74%;58%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Warmer with sunshine;28;13;E;7;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;14;7;Showers and t-storms;13;5;SE;12;78%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-8;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-7;SW;15;55%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mild with sunshine;21;12;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;NE;11;59%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;15;61%;5%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;28;22;E;26;67%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;ENE;14;74%;21%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;3;Sunny and nice;23;3;E;8;13%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;WSW;10;53%;14%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;N;12;75%;29%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, chilly;10;0;Partly sunny;11;-2;NE;11;55%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;10;8;Mostly cloudy;12;9;S;14;82%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Very cold;-6;-15;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-10;NE;6;38%;8%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;4;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;W;15;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NNE;23;68%;51%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;9;0;Showers around;8;1;SE;18;80%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;26;71%;75%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cold;-4;-9;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-5;SW;9;77%;67%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;20;54%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;13;10;A touch of rain;15;12;NE;15;70%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;-5;-8;A little snow;-3;-5;SSW;12;71%;78%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and chilly;3;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-8;ESE;7;57%;6%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;3;Mild with some sun;12;4;SE;7;73%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;3;NW;10;41%;56%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and warm;24;13;Increasing clouds;25;13;ENE;9;54%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;18;7;Mild with heavy rain;19;8;SSE;11;58%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;8;0;Mostly sunny;9;0;NNW;14;33%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-4;-9;Snow;-4;-10;NW;20;81%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;SW;16;46%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;20;6;Partial sunshine;16;7;WSW;20;53%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-13;-29;Mostly sunny, cold;-12;-26;NW;6;82%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;9;7;S;7;76%;79%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;3;-1;Chilly with snow;2;1;NW;10;78%;88%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;14;ENE;8;42%;6%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-4;-8;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;SE;12;63%;8%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;-1;-8;Becoming cloudy;0;-3;ENE;10;63%;30%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, cooler;17;14;Mostly sunny;19;14;ESE;24;57%;7%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;32;19;Sunny and less humid;33;19;SW;9;53%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;11;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;ENE;3;52%;11%;3

