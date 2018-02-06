Switzerland says it supports Kofi Annan report for Rohingya

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Switzerland's president says his country supports the full implementation of the recommendations made by an advisory commission headed by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan on resolving the Rohingya crisis.

President Alain Berset made the comment Tuesday while visiting refugee camps in Bangladesh to talk to Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled to the country to escape violence in Myanmar.

The Annan-led commission submitted a report to Myanmar authorities in August, urging action to prevent violence, maintain peace and foster reconciliation in Myanmar's Rakhine state, where the Rohingya have fled from.

More than 680,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape a crackdown by Myanmar's military that began following attacks by a Rohingya militant group on Aug. 25.

Berset is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh.