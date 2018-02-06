Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;A t-storm around;89;79;WSW;10;81%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;76;56;Some sun, pleasant;73;56;SSE;4;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;63;42;Mild with sunshine;64;42;NE;5;57%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;51;43;A little a.m. rain;50;40;SSW;12;70%;59%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with sunshine;35;23;Periods of sun;36;25;ESE;5;61%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;27;17;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;2;71%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;54;33;Mostly cloudy;48;27;E;6;30%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;10;-6;Partly sunny;12;-5;ENE;7;80%;37%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;95;74;Periods of sun;96;75;ENE;5;45%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;59;46;Spotty showers;61;52;S;7;80%;83%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;62;Some sun, a shower;72;60;E;12;67%;45%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;NW;7;35%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;95;74;Partly sunny;91;73;ESE;7;57%;7%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;ENE;4;66%;83%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;S;6;45%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;53;40;Clouds and sun, cool;50;37;WNW;9;56%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;36;19;Partly sunny, chilly;36;14;WNW;13;20%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;45;38;Showers around;48;38;SE;15;71%;83%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;34;22;Sunny, but chilly;34;23;NNE;6;46%;11%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;67;47;A little p.m. rain;67;47;SE;5;70%;79%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;63;A stray t-shower;79;63;NNW;10;68%;67%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;35;28;Periods of wet snow;35;32;NNE;10;87%;88%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, cold;34;25;Partly sunny;35;22;NNE;6;52%;3%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun;47;31;Spotty showers;51;40;ENE;10;68%;86%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;37;28;Snow to rain;40;35;ENE;8;69%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;89;75;Warm with some sun;92;78;ENE;7;53%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;91;66;Mostly cloudy;92;65;SSE;4;39%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;34;19;Sunny, but cold;37;24;NNW;10;35%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;60;Periods of sun, warm;85;60;ENE;12;29%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;63;Sunny and beautiful;82;63;SE;14;57%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;Some sun, pleasant;77;65;ENE;4;64%;39%;9

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;88;75;A morning shower;88;75;SE;6;72%;63%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;21;16;Clouds breaking;24;9;WSW;9;59%;33%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;5;75%;63%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;29;22;Periods of sun;33;29;WSW;8;59%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Variable cloudiness;69;62;Partly sunny;70;62;NNE;15;68%;3%;7

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;44;32;Decreasing clouds;44;32;NE;11;54%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;90;78;An afternoon shower;88;77;NE;17;72%;60%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;72;46;Hazy sunshine;74;45;NNW;6;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clearing;46;25;Mostly sunny;54;35;SW;7;33%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;Partly sunny;86;66;W;5;49%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers;92;76;Showers around;86;76;SW;6;74%;84%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;38;27;A little p.m. rain;41;38;SW;13;92%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;57;24;Abundant sunshine;48;24;N;7;28%;14%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;55;44;Partly sunny;53;44;NNW;8;64%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;61;52;Cloudy;63;53;NW;4;48%;10%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;76;60;Mostly cloudy;79;60;NE;5;62%;27%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;E;8;57%;1%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow, cold;20;16;A little snow;24;18;SW;7;89%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;86;67;Nice with some sun;86;69;SE;4;62%;6%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, cool;56;48;Sunny;61;52;ENE;6;47%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;78;67;A shower or two;78;68;NNE;4;63%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;86;63;Mostly cloudy;84;67;SSE;5;39%;5%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;72;41;Mostly sunny, nice;73;41;N;4;35%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;50;41;Clouds and sun;57;52;SSE;6;78%;70%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;WSW;8;76%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;86;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;N;7;49%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;A t-storm in spots;80;59;ENE;5;69%;77%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;47;22;Plenty of sun;48;21;W;5;19%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;84;53;Hazy sunshine;83;53;W;5;23%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;73;46;Mostly cloudy;70;42;WSW;5;45%;28%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;99;69;Sunny and hot;100;69;N;11;23%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;29;16;A snow shower;32;29;SE;10;64%;61%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;A stray shower;87;74;NNE;10;58%;41%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;74;A t-storm around;87;76;WSW;6;78%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;87;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;66;W;5;50%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy;88;71;Mostly cloudy;89;72;ENE;4;65%;34%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;41;A t-storm in spots;52;41;ENE;6;82%;70%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;93;80;Sun and some clouds;91;80;SSW;6;72%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;75;69;Low clouds;76;68;S;7;77%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;51;38;Partly sunny;53;38;NNE;10;53%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;38;30;A passing shower;39;28;WSW;9;65%;57%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;75;55;Sunny and very warm;82;56;NNE;5;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;6;70%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;NNE;7;52%;6%;3

Male, Maldives;A morning t-storm;86;81;Clouds and sun;87;81;ENE;8;69%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;91;78;A morning shower;90;77;S;5;65%;63%;10

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;86;71;Nice with some sun;85;72;E;6;62%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;SW;9;37%;4%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;50;Partly sunny;75;50;NNE;4;35%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;80;73;A morning shower;81;71;ENE;11;72%;51%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;21;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;SE;7;52%;31%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;73;Clouding up;86;75;ENE;14;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;85;69;Sunshine;88;72;NE;8;58%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;25;6;Cloudy with snow;19;8;N;2;76%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;13;4;Cloudy;18;4;SSW;7;67%;29%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;77;Clouds breaking;89;72;NNE;7;44%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;58;Breezy with some sun;82;56;NE;14;40%;1%;9

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;39;28;Icy mix to rain;40;25;NW;10;76%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;E;6;66%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;9;4;Cloudy;12;7;WNW;3;85%;67%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;39;26;Partly sunny;39;25;NNE;8;41%;47%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and cold;26;12;Periods of sun, cold;20;12;N;2;68%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;23;2;Cloudy with snow;15;3;NNW;9;76%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning t-storm;84;75;Very windy;84;77;SSW;28;89%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;91;74;NW;8;64%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;87;72;Clouds and sun;88;72;NE;8;66%;38%;8

Paris, France;A little snow, cold;34;28;A little a.m. snow;32;19;N;9;71%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;ESE;12;46%;4%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;SW;5;49%;3%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;N;11;73%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;93;68;E;6;40%;1%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;34;27;A bit of p.m. snow;36;28;NNW;6;57%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, very cold;21;-3;Partly sunny, cold;24;-1;W;3;42%;8%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;55;Cloudy with showers;69;54;NE;9;67%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;53;40;A passing shower;54;39;E;7;67%;66%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower;88;80;A morning shower;88;78;ENE;9;68%;72%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;31;29;A bit of snow;36;28;SW;21;67%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;26;24;A little snow;31;13;S;8;84%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A t-storm in spots;83;73;WNW;7;74%;58%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Warmer with sunshine;82;55;E;5;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;57;44;Showers and t-storms;55;42;SE;7;78%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;18;15;A bit of a.m. snow;25;20;SW;9;55%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mild with sunshine;70;53;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;NE;7;59%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Partly sunny;80;63;ENE;10;61%;5%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;83;72;E;16;67%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;ENE;9;74%;21%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;72;37;Sunny and nice;74;38;E;5;13%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;WSW;6;53%;14%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;81;70;Mostly sunny;81;70;N;8;75%;29%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, chilly;50;32;Partly sunny;53;29;NE;7;55%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;51;46;Mostly cloudy;53;48;S;8;82%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Very cold;21;4;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;13;NE;4;38%;8%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;39;28;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;W;9;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;NNE;14;68%;51%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;49;32;Showers around;46;35;SE;11;80%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A shower or two;81;74;ENE;16;71%;75%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cold;25;15;Cloudy and chilly;27;23;SW;6;77%;67%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;NNE;12;54%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;56;50;A touch of rain;58;53;NE;9;70%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;23;18;A little snow;26;23;SSW;7;71%;78%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and chilly;37;16;Clouds and sun, cold;33;18;ESE;4;57%;6%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;38;Mild with some sun;53;38;SE;4;73%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;56;39;Mostly sunny;55;38;NW;6;41%;56%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and warm;75;56;Increasing clouds;76;56;ENE;6;54%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;64;45;Mild with heavy rain;67;47;SSE;7;58%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with sunshine;46;31;Mostly sunny;47;32;NNW;9;33%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;25;15;Snow;25;13;NW;13;81%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;SW;10;46%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;68;43;Partial sunshine;61;44;WSW;12;53%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;9;-21;Mostly sunny, cold;10;-14;NW;4;82%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Rain and drizzle;48;45;S;4;76%;79%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;37;30;Chilly with snow;35;34;NW;6;78%;88%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;67;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;ENE;5;42%;6%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;25;17;Mostly sunny;27;15;SE;7;63%;8%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;31;18;Becoming cloudy;33;26;ENE;6;63%;30%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, cooler;62;57;Mostly sunny;67;57;ESE;15;57%;7%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and nice;89;66;Sunny and less humid;91;66;SW;5;53%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;52;31;Mostly sunny, mild;52;29;ENE;2;52%;11%;3

