Tribesmen torch pro-government militia office in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say an enraged crowd of thousands of Wazir tribesmen has torched the house and office of the commander of a pro-government militia in the country's northwest.

Police official Ataullah Khan says tribesmen were angry Tuesday over the death of a young man from the tribe in the town of Dera Ismail Khan. He says Jalal Wazir was allegedly shot dead by Sher Mohammad and his accomplice after a quarrel two days ago. Mohammad is known as the commander of the militia.

The crowd marched to Mohammad's residence demanding his arrest. They also torched the office of the militia and two vehicles. The situation was brought under control after the military arrived.

The government-patronized militia counters Islamic militants in the town, the gateway to the Waziristan tribal region.